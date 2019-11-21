Govt to get chance to sample innovative ways to implement service delivery

Decision-makers throughout the three spheres of government will soon get a chance to sample the various innovative ways that service delivery can be implemented in the country.

This, thanks to the upcoming 13th Annual Public Sector Innovation Conference, to be held in Boksburg from 28 - 29 November 2019.

The conference, which is hosted annually by the Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI), will provide a platform to encourage and advance the adoption of innovation, design thinking, and foresight as catalysts for improved service delivery by the public sector.

The gathering, to be opened by the Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu, will bring together decision-makers throughout the three spheres of government, innovation practitioners, system developers, service delivery champions, partners from the private sector, NGOs and the academic sector.

The theme for the 2019 Public Sector Innovation Conference is 'Design Thinking, Foresight and Innovation," – said the Department of Public Service and Administration, in a statement.

In an exciting and much-anticipated twist, the conference will culminate in the 17th CPSI Public Sector Innovation Awards on 29 November and the winners thereof will compete for the much sought-after Public Sector Innovator of the Year Award, which is the pinnacle of the awards ceremony.

Winners for the Public Sector Innovation Awards will be announced in the following categories:

Innovative Solutions Reducing the Cost of Delivering Services - this category rewards those who are faced with the challenge of "doing more with less", thus being able to demonstrate how innovation contributes to the alleviation of budgetary constraints.

Call for Public Sector Innovation Ambassadors, Champions and Trailblazers - the emphasis of this category is to identify innovation ambassadors who are actively entrenching the culture of innovation in the public sector.

Citizen-focused Innovations - this category celebrates the innovative use of ICT and non-ICT solutions to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery at the coalface.

Innovations harnessing 4IR Solutions - this category includes the use of frontier technologies such as Blockchain, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence and new ways of leveraging big data that can significantly improve service delivery.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)