International Development News
Development News Edition

Cabinet calls on Foot and Mouth disease affected to follow safety rules

 Cabinet was briefed at its regular meeting on Wednesday on the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in some parts of the country.

Cabinet calls on Foot and Mouth disease affected to follow safety rules
 “Whilst the disease does not pose danger to human health, it is highly contagious amongst the cloven-hoofed animals,” said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, addressing the media on Thursday. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cabinet has called on all affected communities in Limpopo, to adhere to the safety protocols, as a measure to curb the spread of Foot and Mouth disease, in some parts of the country.

Cabinet was briefed at its regular meeting on Wednesday on the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in some parts of the country.

"Whilst the disease does not pose danger to human health, it is highly contagious amongst the cloven-hoofed animals," said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, addressing the media on Thursday.

Farmers are requested to avoid gathering livestock together for auctions, shows or other activities. They are also urged to be on the lookout for clinical signs of the disease and contact a veterinarian or animal health professionals, if necessary.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development has advised farmers and livestock owners this week that all parties transacting with cloven-hoofed animals should observe the utmost caution.

"All gatherings of animals from more than one source (incl. auctions, livestock shows, and speculative transactions) are discouraged until the exact situation is known," said a joint media statement by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and the National Animal Health Forum on Foot and Mouth Disease.

On 1 November 2019, veterinary services were alerted to clinical signs suspicious for Foot-and-Mouth disease (FMD) in a herd of cattle on a farm in the Molemole local municipality of the Capricorn district, Limpopo.

"Traceback and trace forward thus far linked infected animals to an auction facility in Limpopo Province and it has been confirmed that at least five commercial facilities have been affected as a result," the statement said.

More properties that purchased animals at the same auction could be affected.

All known infected properties have been placed under quarantine, suspect properties under precautionary quarantine; and plans to resolve the situation are being implemented.

Farmers and livestock owners have been urged to not remove live cloven-hooved animals until the current situation has been stabilized.

"Only transport animals that are healthy and destined for immediate slaughter. All buyers of animals should ensure that the animals purchased are free of disease, especially free of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)," the statement said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Young Jungsher joins Kynan at top as National Men's Trap Finals beckon

Young Jungsher Virk joined Olympian Kynan Chenai at the top on the second day of qualification in the 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions for Shotgun events here on Thursday. Two perfect rounds of 25, put Virk right on top with...

Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala CM over death of schoolgirl due to snakebite

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a schoolgirl bitten by a snake inside her classroom, stating that the schools crumbling infrastructure needed urgent attention of the s...

Russia passes bill targeting bloggers and journalists

Russias lower house of parliament has passed a bill that gives the government the right to register bloggers, journalists and social media users as foreign agents. The bill, which was almost unanimously approved by the State Duma on Thursda...

Bidding to avoid elections, Israel president asks parliament to find PM

Jerusalem, Nov 21 AFP Israels President Reuven Rivlin tasked parliament Thursday with finding a new prime minister, as he sought to avoid new elections after incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz each failed to form a governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019