International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Manila-bound Philippine Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 09:29 IST
UPDATE 4-Manila-bound Philippine Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Philippine Airlines flight bound for Manila suffered an apparent engine failure on Thursday shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles and made an emergency landing, authorities said.

All 347 passengers and 18 crew aboard Flight 113, a Boeing Co 777 widebody, are safe, an airline spokeswoman said. Pilots of flight 113 declared an emergency and reported a possible engine failure, Los Angeles International Airport said. A witness on the ground described "bursts of flames" coming out of an engine.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said the plane returned and landed safely. Television station ABC-7 in Los Angeles aired video of the aircraft after takeoff that showed flames and smoke coming out of the right engine. The plane landed around noon local time (2000 GMT) and was met by the Los Angeles Fire Department, the airport said. The emergency landing did not affect other flights.

Although the cause of the apparent engine failure was not immediately clear, it comes as Boeing faces intense scrutiny over twin deadly crashes involving its 737 MAX single-aisle jetliner. The 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since March. GE Aviation, a subsidiary of General Electric, which makes the GE90 engine for the 777 twin-aisle jetliner, said it was aware of the incident and was "working with the airline to determine the cause of the event and to promptly return the aircraft to service."

Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment. "You saw bursts of flames, little flames shooting out from the engine," said Andrew Ames, a 36-year-old fitness professional in Los Angeles, who watched as the 777 ascended over the ocean after takeoff. "It almost looked like backfire flames from a motorcycle or car."

"I had never seen a plane spew flames repeatedly. Then it stopped. As soon as it stopped, I saw the plane bank left, like it was heading back to airport," Ames said. The Philippine Airlines spokeswoman said the flight crew noticed smoke in the plane's second engine, declared an emergency and returned safely to the airport.

"All passengers are safe and sound," spokeswoman Cielo Villaluna said. "They are all being assisted to another flight."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar dead

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar died here on Friday after a brief illness. Khadilkar, 85, was the editor of Marathi newspaper Navakal, died at a private hospital in suburban Bandra, family sources said. He was the editor of the newspa...

Lightning sink Blackhawks with late push

Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette scored third-period goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a...

Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus

Protesters holed up at a Hong Kong university campus should leave and there is no deadline to clear them, the citys police chief said on Friday, adding that he hoped for a peaceful resolution to the standoff.At least eight protesters who ha...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's presidential vote

The United States is concerned about Chinas attempts to influence Taiwans presidential election, the top U.S. official in Taiwan said on Friday, as China stepped up pressure on the self-ruled island ahead of the vote in January.The comment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019