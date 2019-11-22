Film 'Shikhar se Pukar' released to promote 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan'

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat released the short documentary "Shikhar se Pukar" , based on the Mt. Everest journey, by author Shri Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Bulandshahr, here today. Shri Kumar has climbed Mt. Everest twice, - first in 2013 and again on May 23, 2019.

The mountaineer named his expedition as "Swachh Ganga Swachh Bharat Everest Abhiyaan 2019" and carried 'Ganga Jal' and offered the holy water at the highest peak of the world.

The film "Shikhar se Pukar" aims to promote "Jalshakti Abhiyan" and create awareness about water conservation "Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan".

Lauding the filmmaker's water conservation efforts, Shri Shekhawat said his works will inspire the common man to adventure activities and create awareness about water conservation.

Shri Kumar also presented to the Minister two books written by him on Mount Everest that was published in 2015.

(With Inputs from PIB)