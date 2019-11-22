Central Ground Water Board signs MoU with Australia's MARVI Partners

The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with MARVI (Managing Aquifer Recharge and Sustaining Groundwater Use through Village-level Intervention) Partners of Australia at a function here today. Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Shri UP Singh, Education Minister of Australia, Mr. Dan Tehan and Australian High Commissioner to India, Ms. Iven Mackay were present.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Shekhawat said the Ground Water crisis is not country-specific; rather it is a global issue. "We have 65% dependency on Ground Water, and this is ever-increasing", he said. He said the issue is critical since future generations will be affected by it.

In his address, Shri Kataria said a proposal to create a cadre of "Jal Doot" is under consideration of the government. "Groundwater has been most exploited since it is cheap and accessible", he said.

Addressing the gathering, Shri UP Singh said the water crisis has been the focus of attention for the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. "He has raised the issue in Mann ki Baat and also highlighted the issue in his Independence Day address", he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)