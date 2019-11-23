International Development News
London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Lambeth Borough Police has cordoned off a 400-meter area in Brixton due to a bomb threat on Saturday. "Shortly after 08:20 hours, police were made aware of an abandoned vehicle parked in the middle of the road near Brixton Police Station. As a precaution, a 400m cordon has been put in place in the Brixton Road and Gresham Road area, to allow specialist officers to investigate," police said.

Update: The abandoned vehicle in Brixton has now been declared non-suspicious. All roads will now reopen, Lambeth Borough Police said.

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry join 'Doctor Who' S12 as guest stars

Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry will appear as guest stars in the season 12 premiere of Doctor Who, the British sci-fi series. The details of the characters to be played by the veteran duo are unknown, but shows writer Chris Chibnall said the a...

Anything can happen in cricket and politics: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that anything can happen in cricket and politics, and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The BJPs Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday return...

Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA; seeks Telangana Min's

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association HCA and sought the intervention of Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao in the issue. Hello sir KTRTRS, I request u to plz look int...

Ruyudu accuses HCA of corruption, asks minister to intervene

Batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association of indulging in rampant corruption and appealed to influential state minister K T Rama Rao to intervene. Taking to Twitter, the former Hyderabad captain accused sev...
