London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Lambeth Borough Police has cordoned off a 400-meter area in Brixton due to a bomb threat on Saturday. "Shortly after 08:20 hours, police were made aware of an abandoned vehicle parked in the middle of the road near Brixton Police Station. As a precaution, a 400m cordon has been put in place in the Brixton Road and Gresham Road area, to allow specialist officers to investigate," police said.

Update: The abandoned vehicle in Brixton has now been declared non-suspicious. All roads will now reopen, Lambeth Borough Police said.