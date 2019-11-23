London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off
Lambeth Borough Police has cordoned off a 400-meter area in Brixton due to a bomb threat on Saturday. "Shortly after 08:20 hours, police were made aware of an abandoned vehicle parked in the middle of the road near Brixton Police Station. As a precaution, a 400m cordon has been put in place in the Brixton Road and Gresham Road area, to allow specialist officers to investigate," police said.
Update: The abandoned vehicle in Brixton has now been declared non-suspicious. All roads will now reopen, Lambeth Borough Police said.
The abandoned vehicle in Brixton has now been declared non suspicious. All roads will now reopen.— Lambeth MPS (@LambethMPS) November 23, 2019
- READ MORE ON:
- Brixton bomb
- London bomb
- Lambeth Borough Police