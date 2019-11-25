International Development News
Manhunt launched to find killers of SAPS officers

According to police, at around 8 am on Friday night, a Captain and a Warrant Officer responded to a hi-jacking complaint at Leonie Street, Winchester Hills, shortly after the Captain visited the Booysens Police Station as the duty officer.

Initial reports suggest the two members came under fire and they were both fatally wounded at Vleiroos Street while on their way to the complaint, said police. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A manhunt has been launched to find the perpetrators behind the killing of two police officers in Gauteng at the weekend.

Initial reports suggest the two members came under fire and they were both fatally wounded at Vleiroos Street while on their way to the complaint, said police.

The hijacked vehicle has since been recovered in Klipspruit, Soweto.

National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole, condemned the incident and has ordered an unrelenting manhunt for those responsible. "We cannot rest until these killers have been found," said Sitole.

"While police are working around the clock to find these killers, we want to also appeal to anyone with information to please contact our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111," he said.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

People are also encouraged to download MySAPS App via Play Store. This will allow one easy access to the SAPS as well as provide tip-offs to the SAPS.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

