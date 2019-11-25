International Development News
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Oil rally pauses as hedge funds await trade talks: Kemp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:55 IST
COLUMN-Oil rally pauses as hedge funds await trade talks: Kemp

Oil prices ran out of momentum last week as hedge fund managers stopped buying and realized some profits following a strong rally since the start of October.

Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 29 million barrels in the six major futures and options contracts linked to petroleum prices in the week to Nov. 19. Fund managers became small sellers after buying 176 million barrels over the previous five weeks, records published by ICE Futures Europe and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.

Portfolio managers last week sold NYMEX and ICE WTI (-23 million barrels) and European gasoil (-8 million) while buying small volumes of Brent (+1 million) and U.S. gasoline (+2 million). Oil prices have rallied amid expectations the United States and China will reach a limited trade deal, helping the global economy to avoid a recession and supporting oil consumption in 2020.

Traders are also increasingly optimistic production growth from U.S. shale will slow next year as price cuts result in fewer new wells drilled (https://tmsnrt.rs/2DgroUp). Neither the trade deal nor the slowdown in U.S. shale output is certain, however, and there is a risk of the market getting ahead of itself.

Most hedge fund managers appear content to wait for a stronger signal about the talks before committing more money to the rally, and in a few cases betting on a short-term pullback. With front-month Brent prices already up more than $5 per barrel (10%) since the start of October and $7 (13%) from their August lows, traders stopped buying and made minor sales in a few cases.

Related columns: - Oil traders bet on the economic upswing in 2020 (Reuters, Nov. 22)

- Global economy dodges recession by narrowest of margins (Reuters, Nov. 20) - Oil price rally squeezed bears, but bulls keep powder dry (Reuters, Nov. 18)

- Oil price risks shift to the upside, funds continue buying

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. British parliament to reconvene on December 17 Downing Street statementBritains parliament will be reconvened on Dec. 17 following the general election, and if Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Taylor Swift puts rancor aside, smashes all-time American Music Award recordTaylor Swift took the high road as she won six American Music Awards on Sunday to surpass Michael Jacks...

Vietnam's People Army Chief meets Def Min Rajnath Singh

The Chief of Vietnam Peoples Army Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday and discussed ways to enhance security cooperation between the two nations, officials said.Phan also met senior officials of the Indian ...

Not referred floor price issue to Trai: DoT source

The telecom department has not referred the issue of fixing floor price for telecom tariffs to Trai, according to a source. The DoT source also said Digital Communications Commission DCC will meet in the first half of December and could tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019