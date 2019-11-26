International Development News
Development News Edition

All sectors of society called to join in fight against gender-based violence

The MEC was speaking at an event to mark the official commencement of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, held at Bruntville in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

All sectors of society called to join in fight against gender-based violence
Pillay said the numbers of women and children who get murdered each day were staggering and men needed to be at the forefront of all efforts to end the scourge. Image Credit: Flickr

KZN Finance MEC Ravi Pillay has called on men to be at the forefront of the war on gender-based violence and the abuse of women and children.

Pillay has called on all sectors of society to join in the fight against violence directed at women and children.

The MEC was speaking at an event to mark the official commencement of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, held at Bruntville in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

"It is our collective duty to fight this scourge. We should talk about it while sitting at the dinner table. We should preach about it at our places of worship [and] teach our children about it at school. We should discuss it during our bus and taxi rides to work.

"We should support those who are victims of violence and not encourage a culture of silence. We must stand up and report those who are guilty of committing these crimes, no matter the positions they hold in society," Pillay said.

Pillay said the numbers of women and children who get murdered each day were staggering and men needed to be at the forefront of all efforts to end the scourge.

The MEC also reported back on the Emergency Action Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October 2019 that has seen R1.6 billion of government funding reprioritized towards programs to tackle gender-based violence.

The plan focuses on improving access to justice for survivors, prevention campaigns to change attitudes and behavior, measures to strengthen the criminal justice system, and the creation of economic opportunities for women who are vulnerable to abuse.

This year's 16 Days of Activism will be observed under the theme "Enough is Enough: 365 days to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB President urges for more funding for African women at Global Gender Summit 2019

The 2019 Global Gender Summit, the first to be held on the continent, kicked off on Monday, November 25 in Rwandas capital, Kigali with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action.The President of Africa...

Slash emissions now or miss 1.5C goal, UN warns

Paris, Nov 26 AFP The world will miss its chance to avert climate disaster without an immediate and all-but-impossible fall in fossil fuel emissions, the UN said Tuesday in its annual assessment on greenhouse gases. The United Nations Envir...

Fergie, Josh Duhamel finalise divorce

Pop star Fergie and actor-model Josh Duhamel have finalised their divorce. According to E online, the former couple finalised their divorce last week, five months after Fergie filed the paperwork at a courthouse in Pasadena, California.The ...

Alibaba shares surge on Hong Kong debut

Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged Tuesday as it drew back the curtain on a Hong Kong listing the firm described as a vote of confidence in the embattled city. The long-delayed trading day got off to a glitzy start with chief execut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019