First Lady of SA to deliver address at Child Health Priorities Conference

First Lady of the Republic of South Africa Dr. Tshepo Motsepe will on Thursday, 28 November 2019, deliver the keynote address at the 10th Child Health Priorities Conference to be hosted at the Potchefstroom Campus of the North-West University.

Dr. Motsepe will undertake this engagement in her capacity as Patron of the South African Civil Society for Women's, Adolescents' and Children's Health (SACSoWACH). Under the theme "Survive, thrive and transform – championing change for children", the conference will provide a platform for child health practitioners, academics and advocates to engage in the opportunities available to and challenges faced by South African children.

The conference will also showcase best practices in child health care in sectors such as health, social development, and non-governmental organisations. Participants will share information on key public and private health strategies to address child health and child development.

The conference follows shortly after the United Nations celebrated Universal Children's Day on 20 November 2019 and marked the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention for the Rights of the Child.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)