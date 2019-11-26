International Development News
Train services restored in Kashmir Valley after due security audits, assurance

The Srinagar–Baramulla section and Srinagar–Banihal section were cleared before permitting safe operation on the railway track. Image Credit: ANI

During the winter season, snowfall often halts the movement of vehicles in Kashmir Valley, in this situation, the train operation is considered the best mode of transportation in Kashmir Valley. Indian Railways has restored train services to benefit the thousands of local commuters to travel by train over the entire area between Baramulla to Banihal (138 Km). The decision to re-start the train services in Kashmir valley was taken after due security audits and assurance by Government Railway Police, Jammu & Kashmir.

Recently, on 07th November 2019 due to heavy snowfall, the railway tracks were covered under snow with a thickness of 20 to 45 cm. Rail snow cutting machines were pressed into the service to clear snow over railway tracks. The Srinagar–Baramulla section and Srinagar–Banihal section were cleared before permitting safe operation on the railway track.

Accordingly, inspection and trial runs were undertaken between Srinagar – Baramulla Rail Section on 10th November 2019 and between the Srinagar-Banihal section on 16th November 2019.

A limited passenger service of two pairs of Trains between Srinagar-Baramulla was commenced at 45 Kmph between 10:00 Hrs to 15:00 Hrs w.e.f. 12th November 2019. Later, two pairs of train services were allowed to operate between Srinagar–Banihal Section w.e.f. 17th November 2019 at 45 Kmph.

Now the period of the train services has been increased from 5 Hrs to 9 Hrs i.e. between 08:00 Hrs to 17:00 Hrs. Further, the section has been restored to its normal speed of 100 Kmph. A total of 16 nos services are presently running. The first train starts at 08:05 Hrs and all train services terminate at 17:00 hrs.

