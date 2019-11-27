International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends; backlogs could nag shippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 02:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 02:07 IST
UPDATE 6-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends; backlogs could nag shippers
Image Credit: Flickr

Canada's longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest railroad, reached a tentative agreement with workers, but shippers warned it could take weeks before service bounces back to normal. Industry groups celebrated the end of the eight-day strike, which had cost them sales and raised their expenses. News of the deal, which must still be ratified by union members, sent CN shares up by as much as 2%.

Thousands of unionized workers began heading back to their jobs, CN said, with operations expected to be in full swing on Wednesday. Union members should vote on the deal within eight weeks. Canada relies on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway to move crops, oil, potash, coal and manufactured goods to ports and the United States.

Details of the agreement were not available but some 3,200 striking conductors and yard workers had been demanding improved working conditions, including rest breaks. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged CN and union officials in a tweet on Tuesday. "Thanks to the workers, industry and all Canadians for their patience during these negotiations," he said.

Trudeau's minority government had faced pressure from industry and farmers to intervene in the strike. Teamsters Canada President Francois Laporte praised the government for allowing the workers to reach a negotiated settlement with CN. "Previous governments routinely violated workers' right to strike when it came to the rail industry," he said. "This government remained calm and focused on helping parties reach an agreement, and it worked."

J.J. Ruest, chief executive of Montreal-based CN, thanked customers for their patience. About half of Canada's exports move by rail, according to industry data, and the strike would likely cost the Canadian economy less than C$1 billion ($750 million) and cut fourth-quarter growth by about 0.1 percentage point, Brian DePratto, a senior economist at TD, said.

PROPANE SHORTAGE TO PERSIST

The Canadian Propane Association warned severe shortages of the fuel in several eastern Canadian provinces could last weeks. "We are not saying that it's the end of the crisis. We need to get the inventory back up," said association President Nathalie St-Pierre, adding at this point "there's no inventory."

Bob Masterson, chief executive of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, said some plants had slowed production during the strike. He said that based on past rail disruptions, CN is likely to start moving critical commodities first, such as propane for farms and homes and chlorine for drinking water, leaving other shippers to wait days or weeks for service.

PAIN FOR MINERS, FARMERS

Brendan Marshall, vice president of economic and northern affairs at the Mining Association of Canada, said miners were facing hefty costs due to lost sales and plant disruptions and that it could take a week for every day of disrupted service to restore normal operations. "Now we can hope that things can get back to normal in quick fashion. It's cost a lot of money to farmers already," said Markus Haerle, chairman of the Grain Farmers of Ontario.

Wet conditions have stalled the harvest across much of Canada, including much of Haerle's corn crop near St. Isidore, Ontario. Those crops must be dried before they can be sold, but the rail strike held up deliveries of propane, forcing farmers to use costlier alternatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends; backlogs could nag shippers

Canadas longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co, the countrys biggest railroad, reached a tentative agreement with workers, but shippers warned it could take weeks before service bounces back to ...

UPDATE 4-Lebanon's Hariri says he does not want be PM

Lebanons Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he did not want to be prime minister of a new government, putting the onus on adversaries including the Iran-backed group Hezbollah to find an alternative who can steer the country out of crisis.Harir...

UPDATE 13-Powerful quake kills 21 in Albania as buildings bury residents

At least 21 people were killed when the most powerful earthquake to strike Albania in decades shook the capital Tirana and the countrys west and north on Tuesday, tearing down buildings and burying residents under rubble.Residents, some car...

UPDATE 3-Trump administration wants order for McGahn testimony put on hold

Justice Department lawyers asked a U.S. judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019