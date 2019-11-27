International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Two shot at Washington state school in suspected domestic violence incident

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 08:16 IST
UPDATE 3-Two shot at Washington state school in suspected domestic violence incident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man shot two adults on Tuesday in the parking lot of a Vancouver, Washington, elementary school before being pursued by police and shooting himself in the head, in what authorities described as a domestic violence situation.

No students or staff members were injured in the incident outside the Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Vancouver school authorities said. The shootings took place around 3:15 p.m. PST when a man walked up to a parked car and shot through the window, Clark County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Brent Waddell told reporters.

Police got a description of the suspect and his vehicle and took pursuit. The suspect later stopped and got out, Waddell said. "When he was challenged by deputies, he actually put a gun to his head and shot himself," Waddell said.

Waddell declined to comment on the condition of the victims or the suspect, saying only that all three had been taken to a hospital. There was a restraining order between the suspect and one of the victims and the suspect was released from jail a few days ago, Waddell said.

Two children were in the car at the time of the shooting and were taken inside the school physically unhurt, he said. Another child connected with the victims was inside the school during the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 7 held for making duplicate packaging material

Seven people were arrested after police busted a unit manufacturing duplicate goods packaging material here, an officer said on Wednesday.More than 10,000 bags of branded products were seized from the premises in the raid conducted on Tuesd...

Security beefed up ahead of verdict in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack today

Security has been beefed up as a special anti-terrorism court in Dhaka is set to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in the 2016 deadly terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery. Twenty-two civilians, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed a...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019