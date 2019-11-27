International Development News
Development News Edition

Unauthorized power connections to be regularised, stringent punishment for violators: J-K admin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:13 IST
Unauthorized power connections to be regularised, stringent punishment for violators: J-K admin

To ensure uninterrupted power supply and bring down pilferage, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to make certain that all consumers have metered connection and strictly enforce provisions of the Central Electricity Act for stringent punishment to violators. According to an order issued by the administration of the Union territory, all power distribution corporations of Jammu and Kashmir have been directed to ensure that electric metres are installed at all industrial and commercial establishments within two months.

"All industrial and commercial establishments and general purpose bulk, UT, Central consumers across the UT of Jammu & Kashmir shall be metered within a period of two months. There shall not remain any such establishment consuming power, unmetered," it reads. Officials have been directed to conduct special drives in their respective jurisdictions to ensure metering and collection of dues in a time-bound manner.

"There are a large number of electrified households in the Union Territory without metering and electricity dues are realized on flat rate basis. A huge power consumption and power theft has been observed in such cases," the order stated. It further said massive enforcement drives will be launched, physical audit of each household carried out, and load agreement revised in all such cases based on average power consumption, so as to realize flat rate revenue based on actual units consumed by households, till such households are fully metered.

The officials concerned have also been directed to ensure stringent punishment to violators under the Central Electricity Act. "All unauthorized power connections across the Union Territory of J&K shall be regularized under the provisions of Central Electricity Act. The defaulters, if any, shall also be penalized stringently under the enabling provisions of the Central Electricity Act," the order reads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to ban cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertise...

35th Infantry Commanders’ Conference commences on 26 Nov

35th Infantry Commanders Conference commenced on 26 November 2019 at the Infantry School, Mhow. The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are c...

Real-time power market likely to be reality by Apr 1: CERC Chairman

The real-time power market is expected to kick in from April 1 next year, following which consumers including discoms or captive users can buy power at exchanges just one hour before delivery, said a senior official on Wednesday. At present...

Three agroforestry projects in Côte d'Ivoire get financial supports from FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is currently supporting three agroforestry projects for Cte dIvoire. The overall cost of the projects worth around USD 26 million.The projects supported by the Food and Agriculture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019