J&K Government and DARPG discuss conduct of capacity building programs

A delegation led by the Additional Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India, Shri V. Srinivas held meetings with the senior officials of Government of Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu today. The first meeting was held with the Principal Secretary, Planning, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Rohit Kansal and the second was with the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Arun Kumar Mehta.

During the meetings, the officials discussed and firmed up modalities for collaboration between DARPG, National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Finance Department, Planning Department and Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), J&K for conducting capacity building programs.

The J&K Government and DARPG discussed the conduct of capacity building programs for various departments of J&K Government in General Financial Rules, e-Procurement, GeM, and Public-Private Partnerships from December 2019 to March 2020.

Shri V. Srinivas also held a preparatory meeting with the officials of J&K and the DARPG. The MoS (PP) will inaugurate the 2-day conference on 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' with a focus on Jal Shakti and Disaster Management, in Jammu tomorrow.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with Governments of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is organizing a two-day Conference on November 30-December 01, 2019. Shri G.C. Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri R.B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, Government of Tamil Nadu and Shri R.K. Mathur Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Shri U.P. Singh, Secretary, Water Resources and Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, J&K will also address the Inaugural Session. On this occasion, the MoS (PP) will release the Special issue of e-Magazine, 'Minimum Government Maximum Governance' based on Successful Innovations in Governance in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and also the integration of CPGRAMS Public Grievance Portal of Government of India and Awaaz-e-Awam Portal of Jammu & Kashmir. The Conference will be attended by 350 delegates from State Government – District Collectors/ District SP's/ SDRF/ Additional District Collectors/ Civil Society/ Engineering Departments/ Food & Civil Supplies Department/ Communication/ Flood-affected Families.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India had recently organized a Regional Conference on the theme: "Replication of Good Governance Practices in Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh" in collaboration with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on November 15-16, 2019 at Jammu. During the Valedictory session of the conference, Sushasan Sankalp: Jammu Ghoshana' Resolution was adopted.

(With Inputs from PIB)