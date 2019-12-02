National Company Law Appellate Tribunal bench to be set up in Chennai

In pursuance of the judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court, the Government has decided to set up a bench of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) at Chennai.

This was stated by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

Benches of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) are set up in various states depending on the caseload and other relevant factors. Considering the heavy caseload at some existing benches, additional members have been appointed and additional courts have been operationalized from time to time.

The Minister further stated that the Government is taking all steps to strengthen the NCLT and NCLAT in terms of the number of benches, number of courts and number of members, to reduce the pendency. Apart from the decision to set up the NCLAT bench at Chennai, five new benches of NCLT have been set up during 2018-2019 at Jaipur, Cuttack, Kochi, Indore, and Amaravati. The Government has recently appointed 28 more members in NCLT and 4 more members in NCLAT. For capacity building of members, regular colloquiums are being held. the e-Court project has also been implemented in a few benches with the heavy caseload.

(With Inputs from PIB)