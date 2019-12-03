India and German discuss avenues for cooperation in river rejuvenation area

A seven-member parliamentary delegation from Germany led by Mr. Volkmar Klein called on the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here today. They discussed avenues for cooperation between the two countries especially in the area of river rejuvenation and providing tap water to all households in India.

Shri Shekhawat said India has undertaken the rejuvenation of India's longest Ganga river in a Mission mode through the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). "Rejuvenation of Ganga is a challenging task and we can learn from the German experience in setting a global benchmark in the rejuvenation of rivers such as Rhine and Danube", he said. "Ganga river runs its course through more than 2,500 kms while its basin covers 32% of India's landmass and is the lifeline for almost 42% of the country's population", he added.

Shri Shekhawat said ever since Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave a call for eradicating single-use plastic, there has been a significant reduction in single-use plastic. Recently, a rafting expedition covered the entire length of river Ganga and they could hardly find floating trash including polythene.

Shri Shekhawat said apprised the delegation about the ambitious programme of Jal Jeevan Mission announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. The Mission aims to cover nearly 146 million households over a period of five years.

Shri Shekhawat also said that the Government has undertaken to map of aquifers for scientific assessment of Ground Water potential of the country. "Under the National Aquifer Mapping Programme, so far 1 million square kms has been completed and another 1.5 million sq kms will be mapped by March 2021", he added.

The German side evinced keen interest in India's initiative for river rejuvenation and lauded India's efforts towards creating water sustainability.

(With Inputs from PIB)