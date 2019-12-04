Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO lays a firm foundation for globalization efforts of AYUSH systems

IPGT&RA is India’s oldest PG College for Ayurveda and is also a designated WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine.

WHO lays a firm foundation for globalization efforts of AYUSH systems
Traditional Medicines are an important integral part of the Universal Health Coverage Program especially under Sustainable Developmental Goal-3 (SDG-3) of the United Nations.  Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)

The three-day meeting organized by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the support of the Ministry of AYUSH at Jamnagar to review the draft documents on Terminologies of Ayurveda, Unani & Siddha has laid a firm foundation for the globalization efforts of these three AYUSH systems. The meeting was held from 2nd to 4th December 2019 at the Institute of Post Graduate Teaching & Research in Ayurveda (IPGT&RA), Jamnagar, Gujarat. IPGT&RA is India's oldest PG College for Ayurveda and is also a designated WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine.

The Standard International Terminologies Documents reviewed here were developed by WHO as part of its global strategy to strengthen the quality, safety and effectiveness of Traditional and Complementary Medicine (T&CM). The development of these documents is included in the Project Collaboration Agreement (PCA) on Cooperation in the field of Traditional and Complementary Medicine under WHO strategy on T&CM covering the period 2014-2023 signed between World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. Traditional Medicines are an important integral part of the Universal Health Coverage Program especially under Sustainable Developmental Goal-3 (SDG-3) of the United Nations.

In the WHO Working Group Meetings (WGMs), each of the three zero draft documents prepared by experts was reviewed and an international consensus regarding the structure and content of each of the documents was arrived at. The documents are expected to provide the list of terms in the respective systems, definitions (short or explanatory descriptions as required) including contextual meanings of the terms, classical usages, and references, suggested English terms, synonyms, and exclusions if any. The documents cover terms related to basic principles, fundamental theories, human structure and function, diagnosis, pathologies, patterns and body constitutions, pharmacognosy, pharmacology, preparation of food and medicines, therapeutics, preventive and promotive health interventions and miscellaneous terms of the respective medical systems. The standardized terminologies will facilitate better communication between practitioners of modern and traditional medicine, and support the integration of traditional medicine into the national health system. These documents will be of immense utility to other health professionals, medical students, and relevant researchers also.

A total of 20 International experts of Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha from 13 different countries (Covering all six regions of WHO) like Japan, Canada, Denmark, Austria, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, UAE, Bangladesh, Switzerland, Malaysia, South Africa, Nepal and Iran along with 21 National experts and four WHO officials participated in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills self at Vasant Kunj: Police

A 39-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in southwest Delhis Vasant Kunj, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Harvinder, they added.No suicide note was recovered, ...

Iran leader calls for 'Islamic mercy' after bloody crackdown

Irans supreme leader has reportedly called on judicial officials to treat those detained in recent protests with Islamic mercy after authorities acknowledged security forces shot and killed demonstrators nationwide. A report Wednesday by th...

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu in hospital

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africas anti-apartheid struggle Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital for the treatment of an infection, his office said on Wednesday. The Archbishop has been hospitalised several times o...

Report: Panthers QB Newton to have foot surgery

Out since Week 3, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has decided to have surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury in his left foot, according to NFL Networks Tiffany Blackmon. Newton had opted to try to heal the injury through rest befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019