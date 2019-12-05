Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africans pinning hopes on heavy rains to boost dire situation

According to the latest report released by the department, the country’s dam levels recorded an average of 57.6% water capacity that is currently available in the reservoirs, a drop by 10% compared to the same period last year.

South Africans pinning hopes on heavy rains to boost dire situation
The water situation in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to improve slightly in the next few days as the province is currently receiving 80% rainfall. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Although South Africa's dam levels continue to lose water week-on-week due to the recent heatwave, the current rains across major parts of the country are expected to boost the dire situation in the next few days.

"South Africans are pinning their hopes on the current heavy rains that have been pouring since last Wednesday and are expected to subside by the weekend," the Department of Water and Sanitation said.

According to the latest report released by the department, the country's dam levels recorded an average of 57.6% water capacity that is currently available in the reservoirs, a drop by 10% compared to the same period last year.

The amount of water in the country's reservoirs was at 18 450.5 cubic meters, slightly above half the full capacity of 32 012.1 cubic meters.

However, the department said hydrologists are hopeful that the current levels will improve drastically when the heavy rains begin to drench most parts of South Africa by mid-December.

The hydrologists are predicting that some regions will be flooded from the heavy rains, a situation that can be untenable.

Meanwhile, as a precaution, the eThekwini Municipality has started to warn communities that live on the banks of rivers to move to safer areas to avoid being flooded.

Floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes have claimed 80 lives and displaced 700 people in KwaZulu-Natal last month. Motorists and pedestrians have been warned against crossing flooded rivers and bridges.

The water situation in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to improve slightly in the next few days as the province is currently receiving 80% rainfall. The Midmar Dam in the Natal Midlands is expected to increase its volumes from the current 91.2% level.

The water situation in Mopani District in Limpopo continues to be a source of concern as the Tzaneen Dam slid to 5.1% this week.

There is no drop left in Middel-Letaba Dam, which is a stone's throw from Tzaneen. Residents of Tikkie Line Village that depend on Middel-Letaba are currently relying on tankered water for survival.

Last week, Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu also visited Butterworth in the Eastern Cape to assess the amount of damage caused by the drought.

Addressing a media briefing on the drought situation last week, Sisulu said the drought phenomenon had highlighted the need for a more elaborate facility that can be applied to consistently guide the management of water supply and mitigation against risks due to drought.

"We cannot afford to ignore the impact of climate change, of growing populations and changing economic activities; all these make the planning of our long term water management more difficult," Sisulu said at the time.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Vet murder:Student held for defaming victim on social media

An 18-year-old student from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh was on Thursday arrested for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media platforms about the veterinarian who was raped and murdered near here last month, police said. ...

Woman molested by auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The 45-year-old auto driver, identified as Bhanu, who had fled with the womans mobile phone has been ar...

BJP accuses Chidambaram of violating bail condition

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister, and said the case against him was essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the...

Almost half of land sold for first phase of Egypt's new capital

Egypt has sold almost half of the land earmarked for the first phase of a huge project to develop a new capital 50 km east of Cairo, an official at the state-owned company building it said. The as-yet unnamed city is being built in the dese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019