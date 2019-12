Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* SAUDI ARAMCO IPO PRICED AT 32 RIYALS PER SHARE - STATEMENT

* TOTAL VALUE OF ARAMCO IPO OFFERING WILL REACH 110.4 BILLION SAUDI RIYALS ($29.4 BILLION) IF 15% GREENSHOE OPTION IS EXERCISED - STATEMENT Source text for Eikon:

