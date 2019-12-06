50 percent of transactions toll plazas happening through FASTags: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways & MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has called upon the automobile manufacturers to produce eco-friendly vehicles that can utilize the agro-based fuels produced from bio-mark agricultural-based like paddy straw (parali) etc. He said air pollution is one of the major challenges that our country is facing at the moment and hence automakers should focus on alternative fuel vehicles, towards achieving a greener and safer mobility ecosystem in the country. Speaking at Toyota's xEV Vehicle Technologies Demonstration and Experiential Driving (Hybrid, Electric and Hydrogen vehicles), he said, this will not only help in the reduction of environmental pollution but also has the potential for increasing farmers' income in the country.

Shri Gadkari informed that more than 50 percent of transactions at National Highway toll plazas are already happening through FASTags. The Minister called for switching over to FASTags so that vehicular movement at NHAI toll Plazas becomes faster and smooth. He also reiterated that the FASTags can be obtained free of cost up to 15th December 2019 as announced by NHAI.

(With Inputs from PIB)