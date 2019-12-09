Eskom bumps up load shedding to Stage 4 after loss of generation units

Following the loss of additional generation units, Eskom has bumped up load shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 4.

"Eskom has lost additional generation units this morning, increasing unplanned breakdowns (UCLF) to 14 200MW as at 09:25. Along with a higher demand of about 600MW, necessitates load shedding to move up from Stage 2 to Stage 4," said the power utility on Monday.

Stage 4 load shedding which was implemented from 10 am is expected to continue until 11 pm tonight.

In addition, the power utility is experiencing flooding at some of its power stations due to the incessant rains.

"The load shedding is intended, among other things, to cater for unplanned further trips and to create the capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes. We continue to utilize diesel and water resources at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively, to supplement capacity."

The power utility reminded customers that load shedding at Stage 4 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled.

During Stage 4 load shedding, 4000MW is rotationally loaded shed nationally at a given period.

Even during this stage, approximately 80% of the country's demand is still being met.

"We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding. As we are experiencing rainy and cooler weather conditions in some parts of the country, we ask that you use efficient heating to keep warm and switch off your geysers over peak periods," it said.

Earlier in the day, the power utility said continuous rains that hit the country last week and are impacting coal handling and operations, could lead to load shedding for the rest of the week.

Eskom customers can check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website (loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or through the customer contact centre on 0860037566.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)