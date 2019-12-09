Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eskom bumps up load shedding to Stage 4 after loss of generation units

Stage 4 load shedding which was implemented from 10 am is expected to continue until 11 pm tonight.

Eskom bumps up load shedding to Stage 4 after loss of generation units
In addition, the power utility is experiencing flooding at some of its power stations due to the incessant rains. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Following the loss of additional generation units, Eskom has bumped up load shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 4.

"Eskom has lost additional generation units this morning, increasing unplanned breakdowns (UCLF) to 14 200MW as at 09:25. Along with a higher demand of about 600MW, necessitates load shedding to move up from Stage 2 to Stage 4," said the power utility on Monday.

Stage 4 load shedding which was implemented from 10 am is expected to continue until 11 pm tonight.

In addition, the power utility is experiencing flooding at some of its power stations due to the incessant rains.

"The load shedding is intended, among other things, to cater for unplanned further trips and to create the capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes. We continue to utilize diesel and water resources at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively, to supplement capacity."

The power utility reminded customers that load shedding at Stage 4 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled.

During Stage 4 load shedding, 4000MW is rotationally loaded shed nationally at a given period.

Even during this stage, approximately 80% of the country's demand is still being met.

"We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding. As we are experiencing rainy and cooler weather conditions in some parts of the country, we ask that you use efficient heating to keep warm and switch off your geysers over peak periods," it said.

Earlier in the day, the power utility said continuous rains that hit the country last week and are impacting coal handling and operations, could lead to load shedding for the rest of the week.

Eskom customers can check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website (loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or through the customer contact centre on 0860037566.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

The following are the main talking points from the weekends action in La Liga.Veteran Joaquins record-breaking treble It is rare for the front page of one of Spains national newspapers not to splash on Real Madrid or Barcelona, but Marca le...

Lok Sabha passes Arms (Amendment) Bill

Makers of illegal arms and thosecarrying such guns will face maximum punishment of life injail if convicted under a proposed legislation passed by LokSabha on MondayThe Arms Amendment Bill, 2019 also ensures that thoseusing firearm in a ras...

AP CM lauds KCR, Telangana cops on 'encounter' deaths

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and that state police over the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian being shot dead in an alleged encou...

Soccer-England announce March friendly with Italy

England will play Italy in an international friendly on March 27 at Wembley Stadium, the countrys soccer governing body FA said on Monday. Both sides qualified for Euro 2020 after topping their respective groups, with Italy qualifying with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019