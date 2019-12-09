Incessant rains could lead to load shedding for all week

Incessant rains that hit the country last week are impacting coal handling and operations, which could lead to load shedding for the rest of the week, Eskom said on Monday.

"We are beginning to experience flooding at some power stations, which is impacting coal handling and operations which could further lead to capacity load losses and impact supply as the rainy weather persists," said the power utility.

This as Eskom on Monday implemented Stage 2 load shedding which is expected to continue until 11 pm.

The power utility said should there be a further deterioration of plant performance, it may be necessary to implement further stages of load shedding.

"While not expected or planned, further deterioration of plant performance or the emergence of other risks may necessitate invoking further stages of load shedding. With unplanned breakdowns at 12 465MW as at 06:00 today, we continue to utilize diesel and water at our open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) and pumped storage schemes respectively, in order to supplement capacity."

It added that there is a high probability of load shedding until the end of the week while also reminding customers that load shedding is a responsible act to prevent a national blackout.

"Load shedding is required all day today to cater for further trips and to create the capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes. Eskom will communicate if there is a change in the system during the day," said the power utility.

Eskom customers can check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website (loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or through the customer contact centre on 0860037566.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)