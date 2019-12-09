Left Menu
Development News Edition

Incessant rains could lead to load shedding for all week

This as Eskom on Monday implemented Stage 2 load shedding which is expected to continue until 11 pm.

Incessant rains could lead to load shedding for all week
The power utility said should there be a further deterioration of plant performance, it may be necessary to implement further stages of load shedding. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Incessant rains that hit the country last week are impacting coal handling and operations, which could lead to load shedding for the rest of the week, Eskom said on Monday.

"We are beginning to experience flooding at some power stations, which is impacting coal handling and operations which could further lead to capacity load losses and impact supply as the rainy weather persists," said the power utility.

This as Eskom on Monday implemented Stage 2 load shedding which is expected to continue until 11 pm.

The power utility said should there be a further deterioration of plant performance, it may be necessary to implement further stages of load shedding.

"While not expected or planned, further deterioration of plant performance or the emergence of other risks may necessitate invoking further stages of load shedding. With unplanned breakdowns at 12 465MW as at 06:00 today, we continue to utilize diesel and water at our open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) and pumped storage schemes respectively, in order to supplement capacity."

It added that there is a high probability of load shedding until the end of the week while also reminding customers that load shedding is a responsible act to prevent a national blackout.

"Load shedding is required all day today to cater for further trips and to create the capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes. Eskom will communicate if there is a change in the system during the day," said the power utility.

Eskom customers can check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website (loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or through the customer contact centre on 0860037566.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes Arms (Amendment) Bill

Makers of illegal arms and thosecarrying such guns will face maximum punishment of life injail if convicted under a proposed legislation passed by LokSabha on MondayThe Arms Amendment Bill, 2019 also ensures that thoseusing firearm in a ras...

AP CM lauds KCR, Telangana cops on 'encounter' deaths

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and that state police over the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian being shot dead in an alleged encou...

Soccer-England announce March friendly with Italy

England will play Italy in an international friendly on March 27 at Wembley Stadium, the countrys soccer governing body FA said on Monday. Both sides qualified for Euro 2020 after topping their respective groups, with Italy qualifying with ...

JNU students lathi charged by cops during march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan were stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station here on Monday.Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the stu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019