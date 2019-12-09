Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauteng expected to receive 80% of heavy rain

“Hennops River in Centurion, south of Pretoria is already flooded and the bridge that links the area with the city is closed for crossing,” the department said on Monday.

Gauteng expected to receive 80% of heavy rain
The department warned residents who live below the flood line of rivers to be cautious and move to safer areas at the earliest sign of flooding. Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Geological Survey

As the torrential downpours continue, the Department of Water and Sanitation has warned Gauteng residents against crossing flooded rivers and bridges in the next two days.

"Hennops River in Centurion, south of Pretoria is already flooded and the bridge that links the area with the city is closed for crossing," the department said on Monday.

For the past weeks, large parts of the country have been pounded by perennial rains that have resulted in the flooding of some rivers and bridges in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. No fatalities have been reported so far.

Gauteng is expected to receive 80% of the rain between Monday and Tuesday.

The department warned residents who live below the flood line of rivers to be cautious and move to safer areas at the earliest sign of flooding.

"People who have erected illegal dwellings on the catchment of rivers must find alternative accommodation as they risk being flooded. Swimming in the rivers during these rains may put the lives of the swimmers at risk," the department said.

With dam levels increasing due to the persistent rains, the department said officials are ready to open sluice gates to release water from the dams that are full to avoid any possible flooding.

"Should this happen, people whose houses are below the flood line are exposed to the danger of being flooded."

Last month, eThekwini Municipality embarked on a campaign to ask illegal shack dwellers to relocate from the banks of rivers.

Heavy rains to continue until Wednesday

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has predicted that the heavy rains will continue until Wednesday when the downpours will begin to subside.

"Heavy rain leading to localized flooding is expected across Gauteng, eastern North West Province and the north-eastern parts of Limpopo on Monday. Flooding is expected over the southern and western parts of Mpumalanga and in Gauteng on Monday," the weather service said.

Precautions for heavy rains

Stay indoors and off the road, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams, where water is above your ankle;

If trapped in a vehicle, abandon it and climb to higher ground;

In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level;

Switch off electricity at the supply point to the building;

In rural areas, protect/relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground;

Abandon your home immediately if evacuation is recommended before access is cut off by floodwater;

Never drive on a road covered by water, you do not know how deep it is or if the road has been washed away;

If the vehicle stalls, leave immediately and seek higher ground; and

Be especially cautious at night when it harder to recognize flood dangers.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

India gear up for U-15, U-17 categories in Asian Junior Badminton Championships

Indian shuttlers will look to bag medal for the country as they start their campaign in the upcoming Asia Junior U-17 and U-15 Badminton championships on Wednesday in Surabaya, Indonesia. In the last championships held in Myanmar in 2018, I...

Dress Diana wore as she danced with Travolta up for auction

A midnight blue velvet gown that Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at a 1985 White House state dinner is up for auction on Monday, with an estimated price tag of 250,000-300,000 pounds 320,750 - 384,900. The off-the-sho...

US STOCKS-Futures dip as Chinese data disappoints, tariff deadline closes in

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Monday as weak data from China brought back fears of a slowdown in the worlds second-biggest economy, while investors awaited more news on trade ahead of a tariff deadline later in the week.Chinas exp...

Ranji Trophy: Chauhan, Rohilla hit tons as Haryana reach 279-3 against Maharashtra

Opener Shubham Rohilla and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan scored centuries as Haryana comfortably reached 279 for three against Maharashtra on the opening day of their Group C opener at the Ranji Trophy here on Monday. Rohilla and Chau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019