Solar panels installed on rooftops of 27 govt buildings in Shimla: CM

Solar panels have been installed on the rooftops of 27 government buildings in the state capital of Shimla, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state Assembly on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Anirudh Singh on the second day of the ongoing winter session here, Thakur said the 1310.8 kilowatt (kW) capacity panels were setup in the last two years.

Of them, the highest capacity of 500 kW panels were set up on the rooftop of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), said Thakur, who also holds the additional charge of the state power department. To promote solar energy, the work to install 1209.04 kW panels on 34 other government buildings in Shimla is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)