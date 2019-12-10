Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solar panels installed on rooftops of 27 govt buildings in Shimla: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharamshala
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:22 IST
Solar panels installed on rooftops of 27 govt buildings in Shimla: CM

Solar panels have been installed on the rooftops of 27 government buildings in the state capital of Shimla, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state Assembly on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Anirudh Singh on the second day of the ongoing winter session here, Thakur said the 1310.8 kilowatt (kW) capacity panels were setup in the last two years.

Of them, the highest capacity of 500 kW panels were set up on the rooftop of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), said Thakur, who also holds the additional charge of the state power department. To promote solar energy, the work to install 1209.04 kW panels on 34 other government buildings in Shimla is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration: Centre tells LS

No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. As per information provided by the Department for Promotion of Industrial and Internal Trade DPIIT, no such proposal for reservatio...

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...

Unnao rape victim's dying declaration strong evidence to nail killers: UP DGP

The dying declaration of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze last week by five men, including the two accused of raping her earlier, is a strong evidence and will be used to nail her killers, Uttar Pradesh police chief O P...

Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019