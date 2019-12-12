Winston Peters congratulates PNG and Bougainville for referendum

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has congratulated the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Bougainville Government for completing a well-conducted referendum on the future political status of Bougainville.

"New Zealand supported the referendum process by providing technical advice through the New Zealand Electoral Commission and leading a Regional Police Support Mission that saw Australian, Fijian, Solomon Island, Vanuatu, and New Zealand Police Officers on the ground in Bougainville," Mr. Peters said.

New Zealand's observer mission was led by Member of Parliament Mr. Darroch Ball.

"New Zealand will continue to support the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Bougainville Government as they conduct consultations about the future political status of Bougainville following the referendum, in line with the 2001 Bougainville Peace Agreement."

