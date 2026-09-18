New Zealand Denies EU Association Talks

New Zealand's foreign ministry confirmed that no discussions have occurred about the country becoming an associate member of the European Union, as stated by a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 06:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 06:08 IST
New Zealand Denies EU Association Talks
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In a statement released on Friday, a spokesperson for New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters firmly denied any ongoing talks with the European Union about New Zealand obtaining associate member status.

The clarification comes amidst rampant speculation surrounding New Zealand's foreign relations and potential partnerships with major global entities.

This statement effectively debunks the rumors, reiterating the current stance of New Zealand's foreign affairs on the topic.

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