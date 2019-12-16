Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry to simplify process of clearance for Coal Mining Projects

This will not only expedite the operationalization of already allotted coal blocks but also encourage prospective investors/bidders in future auctions.

Ministry to simplify process of clearance for Coal Mining Projects
The Ministry of Coal has re-engineered the Mining Plan preparation and approval process. Image Credit: ANI

In sync with the Government's commitment to 'Ease of doing business', the Ministry of Coal has decided to simplify the process of clearance for Coal Mining Projects. This will not only expedite the operationalization of already allotted coal blocks but also encourage prospective investors/bidders in future auctions.

The Ministry of Coal has re-engineered the Mining Plan preparation and approval process. This is likely to slash the approval period substantially from the existing 90 days to about 30 days. The re-engineering process includes simplification of guidelines& format for preparation of Mining Plan, amendments in relevant provisions of Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 and approval process.

The proposed simplified guidelines and format not only reduce the mining plan formulation time but also make the document lighter and easier to comprehend. This will further facilitate hosting the soft copy in an accessible database.

The proposed system of mining plan preparation and approval allows the lease to get the mining plan prepared by the Mining Plan Preparing Agency (MPPA) and get it certified by Mining Plan Certifying Agency (MPCA) and submit the mining plan to Ministry of Coal for approval. This will improve the quality &reduce time for detailed scrutiny.

To ensure the quality of preparation of Mining Plan, Government approved accrediting body will accredit agency(s) consisting a team of multi-disciplinary background, which will be recognized for preparation of mining plan and for certification (i.e. scrutiny from geo-mining & techno-administrative angles), Government will accredit agency(s) consisting of multi-disciplinary domain experts, who will certify that the mining plan prepared by MPPA, is in line with the prevailing guidelines and is complete in all respects. On certification by the MPCA, a committee in government will consider the Mining Plan for approval and the Government will dispose application of within the stipulated period.

In the next phase to further ease the system, the entire Mining Plan approval process is proposed to be made online for application, processing, and approval. This system will ultimately interact with the PARIVESH portal of MoEF&CC and similar portals of other related ministries and organisations of the Central and State Governments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Peace will remain of paramount importance to Afghan, Security Council told

The search for peace will remain of paramount importance to Afghanistan as the country awaits the outcome of the recent presidential election, the top UN official in the country told the Security Council on Monday. Tadamichi Yamamoto, head ...

Brees ties Manning for most career TD passes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history on Monday. Brees 21-yard touchdown pass to TreQuan Smith with 611 left in the second quarter Monday night -- Brees second scoring str...

Reports: Reliever Romo returns to Twins with 1-year deal

Right-handed relief pitcher Sergio Romo has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple media reports on Monday. The new deal is for 5 million and includes a team option for 2021, which would bring ...

Australian firefighters warn of uncontrollable blazes as conditions worsen

Firefighters in Australia warned on Tuesday they would not be able to contain some of the 100 fires still ablaze in the country before conditions are expected to deteriorate later this week.Temperatures across parts of the eastern state of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019