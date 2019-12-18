Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister Tomar highlights importance of roads in empowering rural India

Shri Tomar emphasized that States must ensure that the maintenance of roads is done on a regular basis to ensure that the quality of roads remains good.

Minister Tomar highlights importance of roads in empowering rural India
Addressing the gathering at the inaugural session, Shri Tomar said that PMGSY is an important program for the nation. Image Credit: Twitter(@nstomar)

The Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare & Panchayati Raj, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar launched Phase III of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) on the sidelines of the National Workshop on PMGSY organised by the Ministry of Rural Development in New Delhi. The Phase-III of PMGSY aims at consolidation of 1,25,000 Kms Through Routes and Major Rural Links that connect habitations to Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), Higher Secondary Schools and Hospitals with an estimated cost of Rs. 80,250 crores (Central Share of Rs. 53,800 crores) for the period 2019-20 to 2024-25. The funding pattern for the PMGSY-III will be 60:40 between Centre and the States for States other than NE & Himalayan States and 90:10 for NE and the Himalayan States as applicable for Central sponsored schemes.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural session, Shri Tomar said that PMGSY is an important program for the nation. He said that there was a time when people could not imagine that villages will get quality roads as it was a difficult task. The Minister hailed the vision of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that he was determined to complete this difficult task and it was thanks to his vision and efforts that today more than 6 Lakh Kms of Roads have been constructed across rural India. The Minister highlighted the importance of roads in bringing about all-round positive development and empowering the villages.

Shri Tomar emphasized that States must ensure that the maintenance of roads is done on a regular basis to ensure that the quality of roads remains good. He further said that now with the launch of Phase III of PMGSY, States must begin preparing and ensure effective implementation of the scheme. Shri Tomar expressed happiness that as on 16 December 2019, a total of 1,53,491 rural road works have been completed under the PMGSY Scheme connecting 97.27% of the eligible and feasible habitations and adding up a road length of 6,07,900 Kms across the country. Out of the above, a road length of 36,063 Kms has been constructed using green technologies, a major portion of which includes Waste plastic and cold mix technology.

The National Workshop organised by the NRIDA was attended by representatives from various States, Technical Institutions and Specialists who made presentations on various important topics and participated in panel discussions. Some of the important issues that were discussed during the Workshop include Maintenance of Rural Roads, Quality of Rural Roads, Contract Management, Planning of Rural Roads for increased traffic, Road Safety Issues, Use of new technologies especially plastic waste for construction of Rural Roads and Challenges in construction of roads and hilly areas and their solutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins

The second India-US 22 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. US Secretary of ...

Last rites of Dr Lagoo to be with state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo will be conducted here on Friday with state honours, an official said. Lagoo, 92, passed away at his residence here due to age-related complications on Tuesday. The government has directed P...

Thousands in Poland protest against latest judicial reforms

Thousands gathered in cities across Poland on Wednesday to protest against a proposal by the ruling nationalists that would allow for judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the governments judicial reforms. Polands ruling Law...

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police submits draft charges against accused in court

The police on Wednesday submitted the draft charges against all the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case in Punes session court. Arun Thomas Ferreria, Rona Jacob Wilson, Sudhir Pralhad Dhawale are among 19 accused against whom charges have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019