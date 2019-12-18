Minister Tomar highlights importance of roads in empowering rural India

The Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare & Panchayati Raj, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar launched Phase III of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) on the sidelines of the National Workshop on PMGSY organised by the Ministry of Rural Development in New Delhi. The Phase-III of PMGSY aims at consolidation of 1,25,000 Kms Through Routes and Major Rural Links that connect habitations to Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), Higher Secondary Schools and Hospitals with an estimated cost of Rs. 80,250 crores (Central Share of Rs. 53,800 crores) for the period 2019-20 to 2024-25. The funding pattern for the PMGSY-III will be 60:40 between Centre and the States for States other than NE & Himalayan States and 90:10 for NE and the Himalayan States as applicable for Central sponsored schemes.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural session, Shri Tomar said that PMGSY is an important program for the nation. He said that there was a time when people could not imagine that villages will get quality roads as it was a difficult task. The Minister hailed the vision of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that he was determined to complete this difficult task and it was thanks to his vision and efforts that today more than 6 Lakh Kms of Roads have been constructed across rural India. The Minister highlighted the importance of roads in bringing about all-round positive development and empowering the villages.

Shri Tomar emphasized that States must ensure that the maintenance of roads is done on a regular basis to ensure that the quality of roads remains good. He further said that now with the launch of Phase III of PMGSY, States must begin preparing and ensure effective implementation of the scheme. Shri Tomar expressed happiness that as on 16 December 2019, a total of 1,53,491 rural road works have been completed under the PMGSY Scheme connecting 97.27% of the eligible and feasible habitations and adding up a road length of 6,07,900 Kms across the country. Out of the above, a road length of 36,063 Kms has been constructed using green technologies, a major portion of which includes Waste plastic and cold mix technology.

The National Workshop organised by the NRIDA was attended by representatives from various States, Technical Institutions and Specialists who made presentations on various important topics and participated in panel discussions. Some of the important issues that were discussed during the Workshop include Maintenance of Rural Roads, Quality of Rural Roads, Contract Management, Planning of Rural Roads for increased traffic, Road Safety Issues, Use of new technologies especially plastic waste for construction of Rural Roads and Challenges in construction of roads and hilly areas and their solutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

