Dr. Jitendra Singh and NER students discuss development, CAA related issues

Speaking about the initiatives taken by the Government in North East, the Minister said that the Government has taken steps to boost the connectivity in Northeast, including air, rail, and road connectivity.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to the development of the North-Eastern states of the Country. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh interacted with the North Eastern students studying in Delhi, here today. The Secretary (DoNER), Dr. Inder Jit Singh and other senior officers were also present. During the interaction, the Minister had a discussion on development-related and ongoing issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking about the initiatives taken by the Government in North East, the Minister said that the Government has taken steps to boost the connectivity in Northeast, including air, rail, and road connectivity. He also mentioned about the Sikkim airport. The Minister said that North East is an attractive tourist destination and the Government has taken various steps to tap that potential.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to the development of the North-Eastern states of the Country. He said that the Government is open to feedback and suggestions from all sections. He added that these kinds of interactions help in understanding the students and their viewpoints. He further said that the Ministry will institutionalize such interactions and the agenda of such interactions can be decided in consultation with them in the future where the detailed and fruitful exchange of views can take place.

