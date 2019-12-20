Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope’s decision to abolish Roman Church policy welcomed by UN rights expert 

Ms. de Boer-Buquicchio recalled that for decades these violations “had been utterly ignored, denied or rebranded as a sin that could be absolved if forgiveness was sought.” 

  • UN
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 06:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 06:42 IST
Pope’s decision to abolish Roman Church policy welcomed by UN rights expert 
“The Church should also enforce zero-tolerance policies on child sexual abuse in all institutions under its oversight, making sure it immediately dismisses those found to have abused children.”  Image Credit: (Wikimedia)

The Vatican must take action to ensure justice for people who were sexually abused by priests during childhood, a UN independent human rights expert said on Thursday. Maud de Boer-Buquicchio issued the charge in a statement welcoming the decision by Pope Francis to abolish a Roman Catholic Church policy that maintains secrecy in child abuse cases.

"The veil of secrecy which surrounded these abominable crimes and which prevented victims obtaining justice and reparation has been lifted", said Ms. De Boer-Buquicchio, who is the Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

'Prompt and thorough' investigations

However, scrapping the policy, known as pontifical secrecy, is just the first step, according to the UN expert.

"The Vatican should now take all necessary measures to ensure that justice and redress for victims around the world are delivered through prompt and thorough investigations that are subject to public scrutiny, the prosecution of alleged perpetrators, and enforce mandatory reporting for all clergy and staff who have knowledge of these heinous acts," she continued.

"The Church should also enforce zero-tolerance policies on child sexual abuse in all institutions under its oversight, making sure it immediately dismisses those found to have abused children."

Ms. de Boer-Buquicchio recalled that for decades these violations "had been utterly ignored, denied or rebranded as a sin that could be absolved if forgiveness was sought."

She said all victims deserve redress as well as rehabilitation, given the harm they suffered, while the Church should urgently move to provide them with access to counseling and social support.

She called for Governments to also do their part, including through protecting children from such abuse.

"We have victims to thank for the courage to speak out on this devastating issue, but the burden of addressing this evil should not fall on them alone. The world is waiting for States and the Church to live up to their duty to end this scourge. Actions must follow words."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Canada health minister proposes ban on vaping product advertising in public spaces

Canadas minister of health, Patty Hajdu, on Thursday proposed new regulations to ban the promotion and advertising of vaping products in public spaces, convenience stores and online, in an effort to curb youth use of e-cigarettes.Hajdu also...

Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal

The magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham that is influential with conservative evangelical Christians in the United States called on Thursday for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.Christianity Today wrote in an ...

UPDATE 1-In debate, Democrats promise to make the case for Trump's impeachment

The Democratic U.S. presidential candidates promised during a debate on Thursday to make the case to a divided American public that the impeachment of President Donald Trump was necessary to protect the dignity and honor of the office. The ...

UPDATE 1-China's Xi celebrates 'loving' Macau's anniversary with expected policy rewards

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to preside over a lavish ceremony in Macau on Friday marking the 20th anniversary of its hand-over to Chinese rule, and the swearing-in of another Beijing-backed city government. Xi is also due to announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019