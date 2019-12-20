Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eradication of Oriental fruit fly confirmed in Northern Cape

The detections were made on several occasions between 7 February and 29 May 2019 and phytosanitary actions were implemented to control the movement of fruit from the areas under delimitation.

Eradication of Oriental fruit fly confirmed in Northern Cape
The pest entered South Africa in 2010 and established itself in the northern and eastern parts of the country. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development has confirmed the successful eradication of the invasive fruit fly species Oriental fruit fly (Bactrocera dorsalis) in the Pixley ka Seme and ZF Mgcawu District Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

"Eradication, which included the application of protein bait sprays, deployment of male annihilation (MAT) blocks and strict field sanitation within the quarantine areas was successfully conducted. The areas from Douglas to Prieska as well as between Groblershoop and Augrabies have been declared free from the presence of Bactrocera dorsalis," said the department in a statement on Thursday

The pest entered South Africa in 2010 and established itself in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

Several Oriental fruit fly specimens were detected between Douglas and Prieska in the Pixley ka Seme District Municipality, Groblershoop, Karos, Upington, Kakamas and Augrabies, as well as areas alongside or close to the Orange River in the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality.

The detections were made on several occasions between 7 February and 29 May 2019 and phytosanitary actions were implemented to control the movement of fruit from the areas under delimitation.

Fresh produce host crops cultivated in the affected areas include citrus, table grapes, and pomegranates.

However, the department warned that this is a polyphagous pest that can utilize hosts cultivated by the citrus, deciduous and subtropical fruit industries, as well as berries and tomatoes among others.

"This pest can result in food insecurity, yield reduction, job losses, market restrictions, and high production and post-harvest costs, if not effectively controlled," the department said.

Exotic Fruit Fly Surveillance Programme and monitoring

Meanwhile, the department has since established an Exotic Fruit Fly Surveillance Programme and with many areas in the southern and western parts of the country still free from the Oriental fruit fly.

The department said it is highly essential to ensure that pest-free areas are maintained.

The fruit fly can be suppressed in areas where it has established by practicing effective orchard/field sanitation, chemical control and restricting the removal of host material from quarantine (infested) areas to non-quarantine (non-infested) areas.

"Monitoring of the fruit fly population levels remains critical and growers must implement a monitoring programme for early detection or ensure measures are implemented in time.

The department has reminded traders, community members, marketing agents, and farmers not to remove the fruit from quarantine areas to non-quarantine areas without a removal permit.

The permit is obtainable from the Directorate: Inspection Services in terms of the Control Measures R.110 of the Agricultural Pests Act, 1983 (Act No. 36 of 1983).

"Removal cannot be allowed if fruit fly management measures are not implemented and population levels are not reduced to an acceptable level."

The department emphasized that fruit-fly trapping buckets placed along roadsides in production areas and other public areas must not be removed.

International travelers are also advised to avoid illegal importation of agricultural commodities into South Africa because "this may lead to the introduction of new pests that are expensive and difficult to manage."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

A strong earthquake has been reported in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and the Captial region of India, Delhi-NCR. No casualties have been reported so far.WATCH An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kus...

Pondicherry University students council to boycott 27th annual

The Students Council of Pondicherry University on Friday decided to boycott the 27th annual convocation on December 23 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. This was stated in a joint release b...

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri: Delhi Police

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers a minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri, said Delhi Police in a statement.Several roads leading to Jama Masjid and Red Fort witnessed massive traffic jams as hundreds o...

MI staff monitoring Bumrah's progress, expect him to play by Jan or Feb: Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday said Jasprit Bumrahs recovery from a back injury is well on track and he expects the Indian pace spearhead to feature in the upcoming limited-overs home assignments against Sri Lanka or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019