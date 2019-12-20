Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland switches off nuclear plant as it begins exit from atomic power

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berne
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:11 IST
Switzerland switches off nuclear plant as it begins exit from atomic power

Switzerland's Muehleberg nuclear power station went off the grid on Friday after 47 years, marking the end of an era as the shutdown starts the country's exit from atomic power. The 373-megawatt-capacity plant which opened in 1972 has generated enough electricity to cover the energy consumption of the nearby city of Bern for more than 100 years.

In scenes shown live on Swiss TV, at 12.30 pm (1130 GMT) a technician pressed two buttons in the control room to stop the chain reaction and deactivate the reactor, shutting down the plant for good. The closure is the first of Switzerland's five nuclear reactors to be shuttered following the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima, Japan, which triggered safety concerns about nuclear power around the world.

Neighbouring Germany is due to abandoning nuclear power stations by 2022, while Switzerland's government has said it would build no new nuclear reactors and decommission its existing plants at the end of their lifespan. The Swiss decision to quit nuclear power was upheld in a 2017 referendum which also supported government plans to push forward sustainable energy with subsidies to develop solar, wind and hydroelectric power.

No dates have been set for the shutdown of Switzerland's other nuclear power stations, although the Beznau plant near the German border, which dates back to 1969, is expected to be next. As recently as 2017, Switzerland's nuclear power stations generated a third of the country's power, compared with around 60% from hydroelectric and 5% from renewables.

Muehleberg's operator, the state-controlled energy company BKW, decided in October 2013 to shutter the plant, saying plans to invest in its long-term future were no longer viable. Output has been winding down in the last few weeks as the final fuel loaded in the summer of 2018 was depleted.

After the shutdown, a 15-year decommissioning process will get underway, costing 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.06 billion). No plans have been agreed on for how the site will be redeveloped. Shutting down Muehleberg has generated mixed emotions.

"There is a lot of Swiss know-how in the power plant. Old valves, for example, which still comes from (Swiss engineering company) Sulzer. A piece of the factory and economic history is lost," said one worker, who asked not to be named. "It also hurts when we cut up everything that we have nurtured over the years."

Anti-nuclear campaigners, however, hailed the move. "Clearly, we welcome the decision to close the plant," said Philippe de Rougement, president of the campaign group Sortir du Nucleaire. "We would have loved it to close much earlier."

Switzerland's use of nuclear energy had delayed its development of renewable energy sources, he said. "Nuclear energy was a grave mistake for Switzerland. We have had the electricity, but the future generations will have to manage the toxic waste and they won't thank us." ($1 = 0.9806 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt responsible for widespread protests: Cong, pitches for dialogue with protesters

Holding the government responsible for widespread protests in the country, the Congress on Friday demanded that the contentious citizenship law be repealed, and pitched for dialogue with protesters. Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma...

Vedanta will definitely evaluate making bid for BPCL: Agarwal

Vedanta Resources will definitely consider making an offer for state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL when the bids will be invited, its executive chairman Anil Agarwal said on Friday. The Cabinet recently approved strategic divest...

Be cautious while posting on social media, Assam police tells

With the restoration of mobile internet data services after nine days of suspension due to violence during anti-CAA protests, the Assam police on Friday urged people to be cautious while posting or sharing information on the social media. ...

Hungarian government takes over fertility clinics to boost birth rate

Hungarys government has taken over six privately owned fertility clinics and boosted funding to make treatments accessible to many more couples in a bid to reverse a population decline, the government said. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019