Jharkhand: Fifth phase of election takes place in 16 Assembly Constituencies

The Fifth and final Phase of the election took place in 16 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) spread across six districts (Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar, and Giridih) in Jharkhand today.

The poll today went off peacefully, without any incident, with the very enthusiastic participation of voters including PWDs, senior citizens, youth, etc.

3,690 out of 5,389 polling stations (more than 68.47%) were categorized as critical; adequate security arrangements were made.

1 chopper was deployed to drop 62 polling personnel.

This phase covered 40,05,287 voters, including 3,076 service voters and 50,053 PwD voters. A total of 237 Candidates including 29 female Candidates are in the fray.

In this phase, 7,505 Volunteers facilitated bringing PwD voters from their houses to the polling stations. 2,766 vehicles were deployed to facilitate their transport. 2,065 wheelchairs were provided at the Polling Stations.

In all phases, a total of 31,833 Volunteers facilitated to bring PwD voters from their houses to the polling stations; 11,338 vehicles were deployed to facilitate their transport and 14,036 wheelchairs were provided at the Polling Stations.

The Absentee Voter status was provided to PwD and 80+ aged Voters of four Assembly Constituencies of Phase-V (namely Rajmahal, Pakur, Godda, and Jamtara) and they were given the facility to vote through Postal Ballot at their doorstep.

In this phase, 802 PwD and 80+ aged voters exercised their franchise using this provision of Postal Ballot.

This facility of Absentee Voter status was provided for the first time in the country to PwD and 80+ aged voters of total 7 Assembly Constituencies in Jharkhand (viz, 01-Rajmahal AC, 05-Pakur AC, 09-Jamtara AC, 15-Deoghar AC, 17-Godda AC, 36-Bokaro AC, and 40-Dhanbad AC). A total of 2,018 PwD and 80+ aged voters exercised their franchise using this provision of Postal Ballot across the State.

The total value of seizures across the State till today is Rs 18.76Crore.In 10 Assembly Constituencies of Phase-II, III & IV, the Booth App was used successfully.

Approx. voter turnout figures (at 5.00 PM): At the time of the release of the Press Note, the voting in some of the Polling Stations were still going on. The final Voting Turnout will be known after the verification and scrutiny of Presiding Officers' Diaries and other documents.

As of reports received till 5.00 pm, the approximate voter turnout figure for all the 16 ACs of 5thphase today is 70.83%. The final voter turnout in LAE 2014 for these 16 ACs was 73.31%.

The approximate voter Turnout for all 81 ACs across all phases of Jharkhand is 65.17%. The final voter turnout for LAE2014 was 66.53%.

EVMs& VVPATs:

No complaints regarding EVM/VVPAT have been reported during the poll today. Across the 16 ACs today, as per figures received till now only 0.53% BUs,0.78% CUs and 2.23% VVPATs were replaced.

(With Inputs from PIB)

