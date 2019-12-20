Citizenship Act to provide new opportunity in life to minorities: Mandaviya

The Union Minister of State for Shipping (IC) and Chemical & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today handed over the Citizenship certificates issued by the Government of India to 07 Pakistani refugees in Kutch, Gujarat. He met the Pakistani refugees, who have taken shelter in Gujarat's Morbi and Kutch districts of Gujarat.

On this occasion, he said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will provide a new opportunity in life to the minorities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. It is Modi Government's efforts to offer them a dignified life in India after they faced extreme harassment for so many years in those countries, Shri Mandaviya added.

Refugee families gathered on the occasion celebrated the event with cheer and joy of a festival and Union Minister of State Shri Mansukh Mandavia had a meal with the refugee Sodha family in Kidana village.

(With Inputs from PIB)

