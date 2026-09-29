Refugee Protection Nears Breaking Point: UN Funding Cuts Put 8.3 Million Lives at Risk

For families who have escaped war or persecution, reaching safety does not end the need for protection: a registration document, a safe house or a child protection worker can determine whether they can begin rebuilding their lives. Severe funding cuts are putting those services under growing pressure, forcing UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to scale back essential programmes. Nearly 8.3 million refugees and other forcibly displaced and stateless people risk losing vital assistance, according to its report, Protection Eroded: The Human Cost of Underfunding.

UNHCR's available funding dropped from $5.2 billion in 2024 to $3.9 billion in 2025, and by the end of July 2026, the agency had received just 32 per cent of the $8.5 billion it needed for the year. The number of people under its protection mandate remained at historically high levels, leaving overstretched teams to make increasingly difficult decisions about essential support. Reforms and tough spending priorities have sought to preserve its most critical work, with persistent shortfalls now affecting even the protection and solutions programmes given the highest priority.

Losing the Services That Make Safety Possible

Dominique Hyde, UNHCR's Director of External Relations, warned that closing safe houses, stopping registration and removing child protection services can expose people to the violence, exploitation and abuse they fled. Families may be forced to move again in search of safety or become vulnerable to traffickers. Her warning describes a system approaching a dangerous threshold, where further reductions can cause services to stop functioning altogether, leaving people facing the greatest risks without protection.

In Chad, registration delays affect 319,000 refugees, leaving them without documentation needed to access services and exposing them to detention risks; up to 200,000 women and girls could lose safe spaces and prevention programmes, and around 233,000 children could lose child protection support. Ethiopia's safe-house capacity for survivors of gender-based violence has more than halved in a year, with child protection coverage falling by as much as 85 per cent in some areas. Tens of thousands of sexual violence survivors and children at serious risk in Sudan could lose critical protection services.

Fewer Chances to Earn a Living or Rebuild a Home

Cuts to livelihoods support threaten opportunities for displaced people to reduce their dependence on humanitarian assistance through training, employment and business development. Approximately 395,000 refugees and host-community members in Chad could lose access to livelihoods, vocational training and business development opportunities. Up to 350,000 refugees and asylum-seekers in Iraq face losing economic inclusion opportunities, weakening the support intended to help them earn an income and build more stable lives.

People returning home, voluntarily or under duress, face funding gaps at a particularly fragile moment. In Syria, 162,500 vulnerable internally displaced people and refugee returnees will miss out on financial assistance during the early stages of return unless fresh funding arrives quickly. That loss would limit their ability to meet basic needs and rebuild their lives at a pivotal point in the country's recovery. Afghanistan's reintegration grants have reached just 175 households so far in 2026, compared with 5,300 in 2024, revealing how sharply support for starting again has contracted.

Funding Restrictions Leave Less Room to Respond

The shrinking budget comes with tighter restrictions on its use: funding tied to specific activities or projects has risen from 19 per cent in 2022 to 51 per cent in 2026. Hyde said flexible contributions allow teams to move money and expertise as needs change, keep essential services operating and respond to new emergencies without abandoning crises that have disappeared from the headlines. UNHCR is calling on donors and partners to provide urgent support and expand flexible funding to preserve progress, help people move beyond reliance on humanitarian aid and rebuild their lives.