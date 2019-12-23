Police urged not to turn away any victim of GBV

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday spoke out against the abuse of women and children while also urging police not to turn away any victim of abuse.

"We must be intolerant to the abusers of women and children. Do not turn back any victim of Gender-Based Violence," said the Minister who addressed a parade at Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The Minister's comments come as Cabinet approved that all funded programs of the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) National Strategic Plan (NSP) 2020-2030 must be implemented by the relevant departments.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting last week, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Cabinet was briefed on the NSP 202-2030, which provides for a multi-sectoral framework to ensure a coordinated GBV national response by government and the country as a whole.

Cele is in the Eastern Cape as part of the Safer Festive Season countrywide inspection tour.

The visit forms part of the efforts by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to turn the tide against crime this festive season.

Minister Cele expressed his disappointment at the crime situation in the province while also highlighting the need for the police to earn back the respect of the community while also instilling fear among criminals.

"Your job is to protect and serve. Instill hope to law-abiding citizens of South Africa [and] make sure that all criminals are restless wherever they are," he said.

The Minister was accompanied by top management of the SAPS.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

