Satyendar Jain lays foundation of power grid substation in Najafgarh

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday laid the foundation of a grid substation in west Delhi's Najafgarh that will boost supply of electricity to 1.5 lakh residents of the area. The 66/11 KV grid of power discom BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will also cater to depots for electric buses in the area.

Najafgarh MLA and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was present at the ceremony. "With the commissioning of this grid substation, the installed capacity of West Delhi will increase to 2,628 MVA (mega volt amp) and of South Delhi to around 3,406 MVA, making a total of 6,034 MVA in BRPL area," BRPL CEO Amal Sinha said.

The substation being constructed with a cost of around Rs 26 crore will improve power supply in areas such as Gopal Nagar, Vinobha Enclave, Adiwasi Colony, Mitraon Extension, Prem Nagar, Sainik Enclave, Naveen Place, Krishna Vihar and Surakhpur Road, after commissioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.