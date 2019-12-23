Left Menu
Bihar CM unveils developmental schemes worth Rs 137 cr

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 167 developmental schemes worth Rs 137 crore in Sheohar district. Addressing a public meeting at the collectorate ground in the district during his 'Jagrukta Sammelan' (awareness conference), Kumar said the 'Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali' drive has become relevant with the impact of climate change causing erratic rainfall in the state.

"The state used to receive an average annual rainfall of 1200-1500 mm. It has reached to 1027 mm in past 30 years and if we study the rainfall of past 13 years, the average rainfall has been reported at 901 mm. "Sometimes we witness untimely rain, sometimes high amount of rainfall while sometimes there is a drought like situation," an official release said quoting Kumar.

The 'Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali' drive, which has been launched to create awareness about water conservation and afforestation, is being run on a mission mode, he said. A sum of Rs 24,500 crore would be spent in next three years to undertake various schemes and programmes to combat climate change, the release said.

The green coverage was left at nine per cent after state's bifurcation (leading to creation of Jharkhand state in 2000), Kumar said the same has increased to 15 per cent following 'Hariyali Mission' programme under which 19 crore saplings were planted in the state. Kumar said the government has set a target of planting eight crore additional saplings in next three years in order enhance to the green coverage area of the state.

The state government has made power available to all households, he said, adding that farmers are being provided electricity connections from dedicated feeder for irrigation purposes. He said such facility is available at about Rs 5 while farmers used to pay Rs 100 for running water pumps using diesel generators," he said.

Solar panels are also being installed at all rooftops of the government buildings, he said. Kumar also said piped drinking water under "Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal" will be made available by August 2020.

CM exhorted people to show their commitment by participating in a "human chain" which will be formed on January 19, 2020 across the state to protest against the practice of dowry and child marriage. Cooperative Minister Rana Randhir Singh, local MP Rama Devi, MLC Devesh Chandra Thakur, MLAs Mohammd Sarfuddin and Sunita Singh Chauhan were among those who addressed the function..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

