Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNOWAS continues to collaborate with ECOWAS to achieve SDGs: Ibn Chambas

Ensuring consensus, respect of human rights and the rule of law, and promoting inclusivity particularly of women, youth and other vulnerable groups, such as refugees and internally displaced persons, will significantly enhance the legitimacy and credibility of these processes.  

UNOWAS continues to collaborate with ECOWAS to achieve SDGs: Ibn Chambas
As well, the UN is determined to partner with ECOWAS to create the enabling environment for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, including promoting the role and involvement of women and youth in governance processes.  Image Credit: Twitter(@UNDPPA)

Speaking at the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held in Abuja on 21 December 2019, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, said that to definitively defeat and eradicate terrorism, we must complement the military and security approaches with developmental approaches that address the root causes of this scourge, adding that UNOWAS will continue to enhance collaboration with ECOWAS, the G5 Sahel, the LCBC, especially its Governors' Forum, and other partners within the framework of the UN Integrated Strategy for the Sahel (UNISS), towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and long-term stabilization.

Referring to the political situation in the sub-region, the Special Representative underlined that the on-going political dialogue and electoral processes illustrate the determination of the governments and people of West Africa to use democratic means to resolve political disputes and ensure national cohesion. He pointed out that despite the progress made in improving the normative and institutional frameworks, constitutional and electoral processes remain a potential source of conflict. Ensuring consensus, respect of human rights and the rule of law, and promoting inclusivity particularly of women, youth and other vulnerable groups, such as refugees and internally displaced persons, will significantly enhance the legitimacy and credibility of these processes.

On the importance of the partnership between the UN and ECOWAS, the Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel said that the United Nations is cognizant of ECOWAS as a true embodiment of multilateralism in West Africa, a shining example in Africa and beyond of political cooperation, sub-regional integration, partnership, and solidarity. UN is committed to enhancing its engagement with ECOWAS towards improving governance including in the security sector, and addressing climate change, maritime piracy, drug trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime. As well, the UN is determined to partner with ECOWAS to create the enabling environment for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, including promoting the role and involvement of women and youth in governance processes.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Iran, India concern at 'grave threat' posed by terrorism

Expressing concern over the grave threat posed by terrorism, India and Iran on Monday called for condemnation of all the support to terrorism including the state aid and abetment. In a joint statement following the 19th Session of the India...

100 years of ILO: Photography project launched to document US working life

The International Labour Organization is marking its centenary in 2019 and as part of the commemoration has launched a photography project called Dignity at Work The American Experience to document the working life of people across the Unit...

Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next years presidential election, four government sources said on Monday.Soro was due to return to Ivory Coast on Monday after months overse...

Kejriwal congratulates Hemant Soren on JMM-led alliance's poll victory in Jharkhand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morchas JMM working president Hemant Soren on leading his alliance to a decisive poll victory in Jharkhand on Monday.The JMM-led alliance appeared on course to win a majorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019