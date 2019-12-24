Gauteng designates seven impoundment depots of unroadworthy vehicles

The Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, has designated seven more places as depots for the purpose of impoundment of unroadworthy vehicles.

The MEC has also prescribed that the first impoundment fee be R3 500, escalating by R1 500 for the second and subsequent impoundments.

"The increased capacity for impounding depots is part of strengthening our road safety campaign aimed at reducing road fatalities. The new depots will add to the department's capacity to impound vehicles that are found to be unroadworthy and taken off our roads," Mamabolo warned.

The additional designated depots are:

Benoni (Ekurhuleni) - Main Reef Road, Van Rhyn;

Vereeniging (Sedibeng) - No. 16 Lager Street Leeuwkuil, Vereeniging;

Derdepoort (Tshwane) - 326 Baviaanspoort Road;

Bronkhorstspruit (Tshwane) - No. 2 Industrial Crescent;

Krugersdorp (WRDM/Mogale/JHB) - 97 Fourth Street, Krugersdorp North;

Koedoespoort (Tshwane) - 1215 Michael Brink Str/ Nico Smith Avenue and

Heidelberg (Sedibeng) - No.1 Station Road, Heidelberg.

Mamabolo has further reiterated his call for road safety, urging motorists to change their behavior and attitude on the road, especially during rainy conditions.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.