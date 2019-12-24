Gauteng designates seven impoundment depots of unroadworthy vehicles
The MEC has also prescribed that the first impoundment fee be R3 500, escalating by R1 500 for the second and subsequent impoundments.
The Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, has designated seven more places as depots for the purpose of impoundment of unroadworthy vehicles.
The MEC has also prescribed that the first impoundment fee be R3 500, escalating by R1 500 for the second and subsequent impoundments.
"The increased capacity for impounding depots is part of strengthening our road safety campaign aimed at reducing road fatalities. The new depots will add to the department's capacity to impound vehicles that are found to be unroadworthy and taken off our roads," Mamabolo warned.
The additional designated depots are:
Benoni (Ekurhuleni) - Main Reef Road, Van Rhyn;
Vereeniging (Sedibeng) - No. 16 Lager Street Leeuwkuil, Vereeniging;
Derdepoort (Tshwane) - 326 Baviaanspoort Road;
Bronkhorstspruit (Tshwane) - No. 2 Industrial Crescent;
Krugersdorp (WRDM/Mogale/JHB) - 97 Fourth Street, Krugersdorp North;
Koedoespoort (Tshwane) - 1215 Michael Brink Str/ Nico Smith Avenue and
Heidelberg (Sedibeng) - No.1 Station Road, Heidelberg.
Mamabolo has further reiterated his call for road safety, urging motorists to change their behavior and attitude on the road, especially during rainy conditions.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- road safety
- motorists
- Jacob Mamabolo
- road fatalities
ALSO READ
Shell India, VisionSpring win global award for improving road safety
Delhi Traffic Police creates awareness about cleanliness and road safety
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Bags Two Prestigious Healthcare Awards at the FICCI Road Safety Awards and Elets Annual Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019
Officials must be commended for heeding call on road safety: Mbalula
Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools