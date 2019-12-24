Cabinet approves funding release for new projects in Swadesh Darshan Scheme

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release funds to the tune of Rs. 627.40 crore for the 10 projects sanctioned during 2018-19 and additional Rs. 1854.67 crore for sanctioning of new projects during 2019-20 in Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the Ministry of Tourism is developing critical tourism infrastructure in the country in a sustainable and inclusive manner to make India, a world-class tourist destination.

The provision of this critical infrastructure will catalyze the private sector investment in revenue-generating projects which in turn would lead to positive enhancement of overall experience to the tourist resulting in increased footfalls in the areas, growth of revenue and employment.

Background

Pursuant to the Budget Announcements of 2014-15 the Ministry of Tourism launched the Swadesh Darshan Scheme (Central Sector Scheme) in January 2015. Under the Scheme 15 circuits have been identified for development namely Himalayan Circuit, North East Circuit, Krishna Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, and Coastal Circuit, Desert Circuit, Tribal Circuit, Eco Circuit, Wildlife Circuit, Rural Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Ramayana Circuit, Heritage Circuit, Tirthankar Circuit, and Sufi Circuit.

(With Inputs from PIB)

