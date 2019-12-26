UN chief extends wishes for peaceful Christmas and blessed New Year

While visiting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres extended wishes for a peaceful Christmas and a blessed New Year.

"In these turbulent and trying times, we must stand together for peace and harmony", said the UN chief. "And that is the spirit of this season".

He told the Pontiff that his "vision, guidance and example" reflects this in abundance.

Meeting with the Pope just a few days before Christmas was especially meaningful for Mr. Guterres.

"My deepest thanks to you, your Holiness, and my best wishes, to all those celebrating, for a Christmas in peace and a blessed New Year", he concluded.

For his part, Pope Francis advocated for building trust and goodwill among people.

"Confidence in dialogue, in multilateralism, in the role of international organizations, in diplomacy as a tool for comprehension and understanding, is indispensable for building a peaceful world," he said.

Likewise, the head of the Catholic Church considered that "Christmas, in its authentic simplicity, reminds us that what truly counts in life is love."

