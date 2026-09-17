Portuguese EasyJet Cabin Crew to Strike Over Working Conditions

EasyJet's cabin crew in Portugal plans to strike twice, from October 2-6 and December 19-23, over poor working conditions. The strikes may disrupt hundreds of flights at Portuguese airports. Union complaints include unstable rosters and discriminatory treatment. The December strike aligns with the Christmas travel rush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:36 IST
Portuguese EasyJet Cabin Crew to Strike Over Working Conditions
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EasyJet's cabin crew in Portugal voted to initiate strikes from October 2 to 6 and again from December 19 to 23, citing poor working conditions. This decision threatens to disrupt an estimated 500 flights at major Portuguese airports, excluding potential minimum-service flights yet to be designated by authorities, according to the SNPVAC union.

The union alleges that working conditions for crew members based in Portugal have worsened, despite their prior warnings to management. Key issues raised include unstable rosters, violations of company agreements, perceived discriminatory treatment compared to pilots, operational planning failures, and pressure to work overtime caused by staff shortages.

The impact of the second strike is expected to be significant, as it coincides with the high-demand Christmas travel period, when airlines typically schedule more flights. EasyJet's representatives in Portugal were not immediately available to respond to requests for comment.

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