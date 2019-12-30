Eskom continues efforts to ensure electricity supply

With the New Year inching closer, Eskom on Monday continued its efforts to ensure electricity supply.

"There is no load shedding expected today, as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service," said the power utility.

In a statement, Eskom continued to ask customers to reduce electricity demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding.

In addition, the power utility will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary while also reminding customers that the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable.

It added that the possibility of load shedding remains.

As of 6:30 am breakdowns were at 13 729MW.

"Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9 500MW to enable us to minimize the possibility of load shedding."

Earlier this month, the power utility had implemented load shedding as a result of a shortage in generation capacity.

President Cyril Rampahosa also met with the Board and management of Eskom where he was briefed on plans to mitigate and resolve the country's electricity challenges.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

