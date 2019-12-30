Left Menu
Cultivation of mushrooms replaced by use of solar power in Nepal

Mushrooms are nutritious, do not require soil in which to grow, and represent a high value crop in the mountainous Asian country.

The practice has led to deforestation and an increase in harmful climate change-inducing carbon dioxide. Image Credit: Twitter(@EIB)

The traditional cultivation of oyster mushrooms in Nepal, which has required burning large quantities of wood, has been replaced by the environmentally friendly use of solar power, thanks to a project supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Mushrooms are nutritious, do not require soil in which to grow, and represent a high-value crop in the mountainous Asian country. However, the soil-free growing method does require a steaming process in a drum, using firewood.

The practice has led to deforestation and an increase in harmful climate change-inducing carbon dioxide. But now solar water heaters are being used as part of the process.

