Cultivation of mushrooms replaced by use of solar power in Nepal
The traditional cultivation of oyster mushrooms in Nepal, which has required burning large quantities of wood, has been replaced by the environmentally friendly use of solar power, thanks to a project supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).
Mushrooms are nutritious, do not require soil in which to grow, and represent a high-value crop in the mountainous Asian country. However, the soil-free growing method does require a steaming process in a drum, using firewood.
The practice has led to deforestation and an increase in harmful climate change-inducing carbon dioxide. But now solar water heaters are being used as part of the process.
