Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Russia's oil and gas disputes with Belarus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 18:44 IST
FACTBOX-Russia's oil and gas disputes with Belarus

A fresh dispute over oil is looming between Russia and Belarus as Russian producers divert large volumes of crude to export ports after failing to reach a deal over deliveries to Minsk.

Below is a history of energy disputes between Russia and Belarus. WHY THE DISPUTES?

Moscow and Minsk have had several oil and gas spats over the past decade in what has been described as a love-hate relationship between presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko. Putin and Lukashenko have repeatedly toyed with the idea of political integration of the countries, but the autocratic Belarussian leader who came to power in 1994 has backtracked repeatedly.

Several years after Russia's Putin took office in 2000, he asked the government to work on ending subsidies to Belarus, including cheap oil for its refineries as well as cheap gas prices. WHY IT MATTERS

Belarus depends heavily on Russian energy and also serves as an important transit route for Russian oil and gas to Europe. About 10 percent of Europe's oil - 1 million barrels per day - comes through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline via Belarus. The pipeline, which was built during the Soviet era, supplies Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Russia also supplies 33 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe - mostly to Germany - via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline crossing Belarus. Those supplies amount to more than 6 percent of Europe's gas consumption. Pricing disputes have often resulted in interruptions of those flows.

FEBRUARY 2004 Russian gas pipeline monopoly Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Belarus from January 2004, ceding the contracts to smaller Russian companies after Minsk refused to agree to a price increase.

By February, Belarus had run out of gas and started taking volumes from the transit pipelines, Gazprom said. Russia suspended all transit flows to Europe for one day and Minsk signed a new supply deal at higher prices. The dispute resulted in Russia speeding up work on its Nord Stream gas pipeline project under the Baltic Sea. That pipeline delivers gas to Germany, bypassing Belarus. Gazprom wants to finish building a second leg of Nord Stream in 2020.

JANUARY 2007 Another gas crisis was averted in January 2007, but relations soured further over oil supply.

Moscow doubled gas export prices for Belarus and imposed a new crude oil export duty. Minsk retaliated by imposing a new oil transit duty. Moscow suspended deliveries to Belarusian refineries and Belarus started taking transit oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

Moscow fully suspended flows along the Druzhba pipeline for three days in January, causing small shortages in Europe. The International Energy Agency that advises industrialised nations said the disruption had shaken confidence in Russia as an energy supplier and countries in Europe were forced to tap their strategic reserves.

Minsk ultimately caved in to pressure from Moscow and scrapped the transit duty. 2010

Russia halted oil supplies to Belarusian refineries in January 2010 after failing to agree terms for that year. However, transit flows to other parts of Europe remained unaffected. There was further acrimony on the gas front in June, but it did not affect transit flows.

APRIL 2019 The biggest crisis in Druzhba supplies occurred in 2019, when Russia had to halt all flows through the pipeline for several weeks after Belarus and customers in Europe discovered chemical contamination in the oil.

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has yet to compensate customers in Belarus, Germany and Poland for millions of tonnes of contaminated crude.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Hong Kong protesters hold pro-democracy rallies in last hours of 2019

Thousands of protesters briefly blocked one of Hong Kongs main roads on New Years Eve after forming human chains across the city and marching through shopping malls, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020.The protester...

Nearly 50 pc startups dealt in innovative products: RBI survey

About half of the startups dealt in innovative products and over 20 per cent had filed patents for their products, a survey by the Reserve Bank of India based on responses from 1,246 startups has found. The pilot survey on the Indian startu...

Taiwan passes law against China influence ahead of vote

Taipei, Dec 31 AFP Taiwan passed a controversial bill Tuesday aimed at countering Chinas influence on the self-ruled island, less than two weeks before it goes to the polls to elect a new president. The anti-infiltration bill pushed by Pres...

Cold wave in UP: Temp hits zero deg Celsius in Kanpur

The temperature in Kanpur hit the zero-degree mark in the early hours of Tuesday while Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow shivered at 0.7 degrees Celsius as the cold wave tightened its grip on the state, the meteorological department said. Bahra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019