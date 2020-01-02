Indian Railway integrates helplines number 139 for grievances

To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and inquiries during railway travel, Indian Railway has integrated railway helplines into single number 139 for the passengers for quick grievance redressal and inquiry during their journey. As the new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers (except 182), it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel.

Following Railway grievances helplines are being discontinued:

138 (for general complaints)

1072 (for accidents and safety)

9717630982 (for SMS complaints)

58888 / 138 (for clean my coach)

152210 (for vigilance)

1800111321 (for catering services)

The Helpline 139 will be available in twelve languages. It will be based on the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). There is no need for a smartphone to call on 139, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users.

Menu of 139 Helpline (IVRS) is as under:

For security & medical assistance, the passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call center executive

For inquiry, the passenger has to press 2 and in the submenu, information regarding PNR Status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare inquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheelchair booking, meal booking can be obtained.

For catering complaints, the passenger has to press 3

For general complaints, the passenger has to press 4

For vigilance related complaints, the passenger has to press 5

For queries during an accident, the passenger has to press 6

For the status of complaints, the passenger has to press 9

For talking to call center executive, the passenger has to press *

