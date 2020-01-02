Left Menu
Hq IDS branch heads directed to come up with ideas for inter-service synergy

The CDS also directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30, 2020.

Emphasizing collegiate system of functioning, General Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner. Image Credit: Twitter(@HQ_IDS_India)

Soon after assuming charge as Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat held a meeting with important functionaries of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (Hq IDS) on January 1, 2020. Wishing them all a Happy New Year, General Rawat directed various branch heads to come up with recommendations for inter-service synergy and jointness in a time-bound manner.

The CDS also directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30, 2020. He also set out priorities for the execution of synergy by June 30 and December 31, 2020. Some of the areas identified for jointness and synergy include the creation of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services have their presence.

Emphasizing collegiate system of functioning, General Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner. Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure the optimization of resources. Efforts will be made to cut out infructuous ceremonial activities, which are manpower intensive.

The CDS stressed that all must work towards accomplishing desired results and coming up with healthy views and ideas.

