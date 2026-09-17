Finland Strengthens Undersea Security Measures Amid Rising Sabotage Threat

Finnish authorities conducted a drill in the Baltic Sea to address the threat of undersea sabotage, with incidents having increased following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The exercise, led by Coast Guard Commander Ilja Iljin, highlights Finland's readiness against threats to critical underwater infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 20:45 IST
Finland Strengthens Undersea Security Measures Amid Rising Sabotage Threat
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Finnish authorities executed a significant live drill in the Baltic Sea, underscoring heightened vigilance against potential undersea sabotage. This operation responds to increased concerns following multiple incidents involving underwater infrastructure damage during the ongoing geopolitical tensions sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Commander Ilja Iljin from the Coast Guard emphasized the necessity of readiness in such uncertain times. Officers rapidly deployed from helicopters, simulating a real-time response to threats against vital power cables, telecom lines, and gas pipelines. This reflects a strategic shift towards safeguarded undersea operations.

A key aspect of these drills involves tracking suspect vessels that may tamper with undersea lines. Finnish response tactics have evolved, now swiftly addressing possible sabotage acts within hours, supported by new government measures for enhanced authority over suspect shipping activities.

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